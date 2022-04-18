New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data.

The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,69,051 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported.

The city had on Sunday recorded 517 Covid cases with no deaths.

On Saturday, 461 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.

A total of 6,492 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Monday, adding that a total of 1,188 covid patients are under home isolation.

