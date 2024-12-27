Tree falls over an auto due to rain in Mehrauli, none injured (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A tree fell on an auto in Delhi's Mehrauli area due to rainfall.

While no injuries have been reported. However, the auto was damaged.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Pays Homage to Veteran Congress Leader and Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Calls Him Her Friend, Philosopher and Guide.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed incessant rainfall since Friday morning causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in the city is 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife and Son to Death in Gujarat’s Sarthana, Attacks Parents With Knife Before Slitting His Throat and Wrists.

The IMD has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for Delhi on Friday and Saturday. With this, more showers are expected to drizzle over the city.

Earlier today, a resident, Deepak Pandey said, "The weather has become good and it feels like Kashmir. The weather has become so pleasant and one could travel in it. It is cold, but the rain has decreased the level of pollution."

A local resident, Deepak Pandey said, "The weather has become good and it feels like Kashmir. The weather has become so pleasant and one could travel in it. It is cold, but the rain has decreased the level of pollution."

Meanwhile, the air quality index in the city witnessed a slight difference, however, it remained in the 'very poor' category. As of 2 pm, the AQI measured is 355, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)