New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday inaugurated the world's first all-women bus depot at Sarojini Nagar, aptly named the 'Sakhi Depot'. The groundbreaking initiative, the first of its kind globally, will have an entirely female workforce, including drivers, conductors, and other depot staff.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kailash Gahlot lauded the efforts of the women workforce, stating: "The 'Sakhi Depot' is not just a symbol of women empowerment but a testament to breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Our women drivers and conductors are paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive society. This depot is just the beginning; we aim to establish many such depots across Delhi under the 'Sakhi' initiative, offering equal opportunities and inspiring women across the nation."

The Sarojini Nagar Sakhi Depot has a total workforce of 223 women, comprising 89 drivers and 134 conductors. The depot operates a fleet of 70 buses, including 40 air-conditioned (AC) and 30 non-AC buses, serving 17 routes across Delhi.

The establishment of the 'Sakhi Depot' was a long-standing dream of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. However, the journey to making this dream a reality was fraught with challenges.

One of the significant hurdles was the height requirement for women drivers. The original minimum height requirement of 159 cm excluded many aspiring women drivers. In February 2022, the height requirement was reduced to 153 cm. To further facilitate women drivers, buses were equipped with power steering, adjustable seats, and steering options, making them more accessible and easier to operate.

To address the challenge of obtaining Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) licenses, the Delhi government partnered with Ashok Leyland in April 2022 to launch Mission Parivartan. This initiative provided free training for women drivers, with costs split between the Delhi government and Ashok Leyland.

The first batch of 11 women drivers graduated and joined the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in August 2022. Over time, additional batches of women drivers were inducted, bringing the current number to 89 women drivers who have been confidently operating buses for over a year, with some boasting more than two years of experience.

Formerly known as the Sarojini Nagar Depot, the Sakhi Depot holds a significant place in Delhi's transport history. Inaugurated in April 1954, it was Delhi's first-ever bus depot. Named after the renowned freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, popularly known as the Nightingale of India, the depot is a beacon of progress and empowerment.

Interestingly, Delhi's first female bus driver, Vankadavath Saritha, who joined DTC on April 10, 2015, also began her journey at the Sarojini Nagar Depot, where she continues to work today.

The Sakhi Depot is the first step in a broader vision of creating more all-women depots across Delhi. These depots will fall under the larger 'Sakhi' initiative, which aims to empower women in the workforce and provide equal opportunities in public transport.

The Sarojini Nagar Sakhi Depot serves as a powerful example of breaking barriers and creating inclusive work environments for women.

With the launch of the 'Sakhi Depot', Delhi has not only taken a bold step toward gender equality but also set a precedent for cities across the world to follow. (ANI)

