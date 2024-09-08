Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression.

The IMD has forecast rain for many districts of Odisha for the next three days.

The depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph, said the IMD.

"The depression lay centred at 11.30 am on Sunday over the same region near latitude 18.4°N and longitude 86.7°E, about 270 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km east-southeast of Gopalpur(Odisha), 230 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 370 km south of Digha (West Bengal)," said the IMD.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha by noon on September 9.

Continuing to move further west-northwestwards, it is likely to move across Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand & adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.

The system is under the continuous surveillance of both Doppler Weather Radars at Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, said the IMD.

The IMD issued an 'Orange' warning (be prepared) for heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places over Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput districts of Odisha for Sunday.

A 'Yellow' warning for heavy rain has also been issued for one or two places in Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur districts for Sunday. (ANI)

