Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Flagging off 56 new electric AC buses, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said diesel city buses will be completely phased out from Guwahati by 2026 to contain air pollution.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed mini Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Khanapara.

Speaking at the function, he announced that in a significant step towards a greener and sustainable Assam, the state government has decided a phase-wise replacement of diesel buses in Guwahati's public transport system with electric alternatives.

"By 2026, the diesel buses in Guwahati will entirely be phased out and we will add over 356 electric buses. Under PM e-Bus Sewa, 100 more buses will be added by 2026. The diesel buses will be phased out to help Guwahati to become a green corridor," Sarma said.

He also said that Assam is now one of the top-performing states in digitising the transport system.

"Assam has secured the number one position in the country in terms of complete digitisation of the transport system," Sarma said.

This initiative has helped in reducing the involvement of middlemen and 90 per cent of the 'middlemen nexus' has been eliminated from Assam State Transport Corporation, he added.

The CM said that to streamline fitness certificate issuance, six vehicle fitness centres will be set up and the state government is planning motor driving institutes in every assembly constituency with the respective principals empowered to issue driving licenses.

