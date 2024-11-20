Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted that double engine governments will be formed in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra where Assembly elections were held on Wednesday.

Singh, Union Textiles minister, was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a road show event in the run-up to global textile expo in New Delhi in February 2025.

Asked about the exit poll predictions in the two states, he said "If you remember what the exit polls had predicted about Haryana assembly polls earlier this year, we don't believe in exit polls."

Asserting that the BJP will come to power in Jharkhand, he said, "When the government is formed in Jharkhand, Bangladeshi infiltrators will be driven out."

"When BJP forms government in West Bengal the same thing will happen to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis here," Singh said.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of rolling out red carpet for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in West Bengal, he said "Till she stays in power law and order will be in the hands of Muslim goons."

Coming down heavily on the arrest of BJP West Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar when he was on his way to trouble-torn Beldanga which witnessed group clashes recently, he said the Mamata Banerjee regime has "scant regard" for law.

"If a union minister and BJP state president can face such behaviour, I apprehend the Mamata Banerjee government might arrest the governor one day for speaking the truth," Singh said.

About the industrial climate in Bengal particularly in the textile sector, he said, "As a minister, I don't want to say but you have to create a congenial environment for industrialisation."

Singh said the flight of industry from here began during the reign of Communists and did not turn better in the TMC regime.

"I hope things change", he added.

