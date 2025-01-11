New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, said that he is has been "eagerly awaiting" his visit to Sonmarg to inaugurate the Z-morh tunnel next week.

He was reacting to the post of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had visited the site to review preparations ahead of the PM's visit.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded CM Abdullah for pointing out benefits of the project for tourism and the local economy

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter, and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," the J-K CM posted on X.

Reacting to his post, PM Modi said, "I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!"

Two significant projects in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be inaugurated in the beginning of 2025.

On Monday, January 13, PM Modi will officially open the vital Z Morh Tunnel. The rail connectivity project, which would connect Kashmir to the rest of the nation for the first time ever, is also scheduled for later this month.

The Z-Morh tunnel will guarantee year-round connection between Kashmir and Sonamarg when it opens to the public on January 13. The construction of the 6.5-kilometre tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in the Ganderbal district's Gagangir sector is worth Rs 24 billion.

The road to Sonamarg was rendered impassable during snowfall and severe winters due to the construction of the Z-morh tunnel in an avalanche-prone location. Because Sonamarg used to be closed during periods of severe snowfall, the tunnel is key to the region's tourism industry.

The tunnel will enhance connectivity from Srinagar to Sonamarg and, eventually, to Ladakh. It is also strategically crucial to the military forces. Located at an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, this road segment is especially susceptible to winter weather.

The tunnel work was commenced by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in 2012, with the project being awarded to Tunnelways Limited. However, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) later took over the project and reissued the tender for the project. (ANI)

