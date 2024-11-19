New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said on Tuesday.

The two persons have been identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Newborn Twin Daughters Over Male Child Preference, Buries Bodies in Sultanpuri; 5 Arrested.

They have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night from Himachal Pradesh, the sources said.

The ED case is understood to be based on an FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Also Read | BGMI 3.5 Update Release Date: Battleground Mobile India's Latest Update To Bring Winter-Themed Frozen Tundra Mode, New Challenges and More on November 21.

Details of the case are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)