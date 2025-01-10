Bihar (Patna) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched raids at the residence of RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta in Bihar, in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

The agency is conducting raids at 17 locations as part of its investigation into the case linked to the leader. Mehta, a prominent figure in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has come on the ED's radar for alleged financial irregularities.

The raids, which began early in the morning, are reportedly connected to accusations of misuse of public funds, further intensifying the ongoing scrutiny of opposition leaders by central agencies.

Representing the Ujiarpur constituency, Mehta has been an influential figure in Bihar politics, known for his close association with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. He has served in various capacities, including as a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, where he handled portfolios such as cooperative development.

Mehta has played a key role in shaping the party's strategies and mobilizing grassroots support in Bihar. He is recognized for his advocacy of social justice, a cornerstone of the RJD's political ideology, and for being a vocal critic of the ruling BJP-led central government.

Mehta's political career has faced controversies, and recent allegations of financial irregularities have led to heightened scrutiny by central investigative agencies like the ED. (ANI)

