Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Three people, including an ex-serviceman and a suspended government school teacher, were arrested for their alleged involvement in several cases of cheating in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, an official of the Crime Branch said.

Ex-serviceman Saroop Lal of Bari Brahmana and suspended teacher Jameel Anjum of Jammu were habitual offenders, named in 10 and nine FIRs related to various frauds like duping youths on the pretext of providing government jobs, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the third accused, Arvinder Singh of Jammu, was wanted in a case related to preparing false permanent resident certificates and procuring land by fraudulent means.

The spokesperson said Anjum was arrested for duping one Karan Singh of Rani Park Jammu of Rs 28.20 lakhs on the pretext of providing a government job, Lal was held for duping one Ram Paul of Kathua of Rs 5 lakhs on the pretext of providing a government job.

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch (Jammu) Benam Tosh said the chargesheet against all three accused was filed in local courts in Jammu and Kathua following their arrest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)