Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tent in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video)

Prayagraj , January 19: A fire broke out at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela being held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. The fire started in a tent due to unknown reasons. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj, Firefighting Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Tent in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out at the #MahaKumbhMela2025. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/dtCCLeVIlN — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

Visuals from the site showed plumes of smoke emerging. Fire brigades reached the spot upon receiving information, and efforts are underway to extinguish the flames. Further investigations are ongoing.

