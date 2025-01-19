Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tent in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video)

Visuals from the site showed plumes of smoke emerging. Fire brigades reached the spot upon receiving information, and efforts are underway to extinguish the flames. Further investigations are ongoing.

Jan 19, 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Tent in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video)
Fire at Maha Kumbh Mela site (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Prayagraj , January 19: A fire broke out at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela being held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. The fire started in a tent due to unknown reasons. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj, Firefighting Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Tent in Prayagraj 

Visuals from the site showed plumes of smoke emerging. Fire brigades reached the spot upon receiving information, and efforts are underway to extinguish the flames. Further investigations are ongoing.



