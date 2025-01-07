Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) The fishermen at the coastal village of Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram district have rescued a 13-foot-long whale shark, the largest member of the fish family, from a shore seiner net and released it back into the ocean.

This is the 32nd rescue of whale sharks from the Kerala coast, according to rescue agencies involved in the operations.

The fishermen have been sensitised to the need for conserving these magnificent creatures through a programme, the "Save the Whale Shark Campaign," launched jointly by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), Kerala Forest, and Fisheries Departments.

According to WTI sources, the rescue took place at around 9 am on Monday, with around 31 fishermen involved in the rescue and release.

The team managed to release the shark back into the ocean in less than 30 minutes.

The fishermen displayed enormous courage in approaching the shark when they saw it entangled in the net, struggling and distressed.

They carefully cut through the net and allowed the shark to swim back.

WTI provides financial assistance to fishermen engaged in such rescues, as they suffer significant losses when they have to cut their expensive fishing nets to free the sharks.

"Accidental entanglements in fishing nets, collisions with boats, and rampant coastal pollution pose significant threats to the survival of these gentle giants. We are grateful to the fishers of Poonthura for demonstrating such compassion for marine life conservation," said Sajan John, marine specialist at the Wildlife Trust of India.

Whale sharks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act and are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

