New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Three judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday appointed as judges in three high courts.

While three judicial officers were appointed as judges of the Rajasthan HC, one advocate each was appointed as judge of the Allahabad High Court and the Bombay HC.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the fresh appointments in a post on X.

