New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday extended his wishes for happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the New Year.

In a post on X, Kejriwal shared, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of New Year, I am going to visit Salasar Balaji. I will pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity. I will seek blessings from Bajrangbali and wish for a better future for all of us."

Also Read | Lucknow Horror: Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters in Hotel With Father's Help Over Family Disputes; Video of His Confession Surfaces.

Earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising several questions regarding the actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He sought clarity on whether the RSS believes the BJP is weakening democracy.

In the letter, Kejriwal seeks clarification on various issues concerning the BJP's conduct and its impact on democracy.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Like Case in Pakistan: UP’s Badal Babu Arrested After Crossing India-Pakistan Border Illegally to Meet Facebook Lover in Mandi Bahauddin.

Kejriwal asked Bhagwat whether the RSS supports the wrongdoings of the BJP in the past. He also questions the practice of BJP leaders openly distributing money and whether RSS supports the BJP in buying votes.

Additionally, Kejriwal raised concerns about the large-scale cutting of Dalit and Purvanchali votes, asking if RSS believes this is right for democracy.

"Whatever wrong BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it? BJP leaders are openly distributing money. Does RSS support buying votes? Dalit and Purvanchali votes are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is right for democracy? Does RSS not think that BJP is weakening democracy?" Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, as the nation celebrates the New Year 2025, AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed hope that the BJP would adopt healthier political practices this year.

Kakkar further hoped that they would also adopt Arvind Kejriwal's welfare schemes such as free electricity, and free water in their 20 ruled states.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "... Hoping BJP would also do healthy politics this year... They would also adopt Arvind Kejriwal's welfare schemes such as free electricity, free water in their (BJP ruled) 20 states... would not intercept our new guarantees, such as Rs 2100 per month for women, free treatment for senior citizens... would support us in every public welfare scheme..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)