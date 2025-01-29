Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede in Prayagraj on Wednesday and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the tragic incident.

At least 30 people have been killed and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his social media on X, Patnaik wrote," Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in the stampede ahead of the Mauni Amavasya holy dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj."

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries," he added in his post on X.

Meanwhile, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, expressed condolences over the stampede, calling it an 'unfortunate incident' and stressing the importance of following the instructions of the administration for safety.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offering full support from the Centre.

A stampede-like situation occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several casualties. The incident happened as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Other key bathing dates during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

