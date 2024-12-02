Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved granting municipality status to Dhari Gram Panchayat in Amreli district. The new Dhari Municipality will be created by merging the neighbouring Gram Panchayats--Prempara, Haripara, Vekariyapara, and Navapara-Linepara--with Dhari Gram Panchayat, said a statement from CMO on Monday.

Situated 6 kilometres from Ambardi Safari Park and the ancient Galdhara Khodiyar Mata Temple, Dhari is also home to the Gir East Sanctuary and its forest areas, drawing many tourists year-round.

This decision by the Chief Minister aims to promote tourism by improving facilities for visitors to the Ambardi Safari Park and Gir East Sanctuary, while also enhancing local employment opportunities and socio-economic conditions.

As around 25 villages in Dhari taluka are located in forest areas, the formation of the municipality will facilitate quicker and more effective firefighting services and response teams in the event of forest fires. The approval of municipality status to Dhari will facilitate holistic development, boost tourism, and improve the ease of living by providing enhanced civic facilities.

Dhari Municipality will be the 160th municipality in the state. Currently, there are 22 'A' class, 30 'B' class, 60 'C' class, and 42 'D' class municipalities, making a total of 159. With the addition of Dhari, this number will increase.

Moreover, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has approved the proposal to include Juvanpura-Sadatpura village and the surrounding society area within Idar Municipality in Sabarkantha.

Addressing the long-standing demand of the people of Ider, the Chief Minister has decided to merge these two Gram Panchayats with Ider Municipality. This unification will expand Ider City's boundaries, facilitating the smooth implementation of TP schemes and development plans, and thereby accelerating the area's overall development.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched "Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana" under the Suposhit Gujarat Mission to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi.', said a statement from CMO on Monday.

In addition to the midday meal provided under the PM Poshan Yojana, students from Balvatika to Grade 8 in government and grant-in-aid primary schools across the state will receive nutritious snacks through this initiative. (ANI)

