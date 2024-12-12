New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the development of the state was discussed.

"CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, met PM Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

Patel posted in Gujarati about the meeting and said Prime Minister Modi gave guidance on the overall development objective of the state. PTIK

