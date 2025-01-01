Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): In the first meeting of the Steering Committee chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel he gave guidance to hold four important festivals in the entire state with public participation, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

In the year 2025, various celebrations of the historic Janmotsav program are going to be held grandly with public participation throughout Gujarat.

In this celebration, programs will be held to creatively highlight the ideals of the nation's leaders and their contribution to nation building along with the eternal pages of the Indian Constitution.

In the first meeting of the steering committee formed for this purpose under the chairmanship of CM Bhupendra Patel, the detailed role of planning for grand celebration of these events was presented.

In the year 2025, the Constitution of India is completing 75 years. On this occasion, "Samvidhanna Amrit Mohotsav" will be celebrated across Gujarat. Also, 50 years of Emergency will be celebrated.

Apart from this, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, son of Patel of Gujarat with the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" and former Prime Minister of India Late. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary will also be celebrated grandly. Also, the year 2025 will be celebrated as the "Tribal Pride Year" in Gujarat to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsamunda.

A detailed presentation of the time-bound planning of various competitions, lecture series, tribal pride fairs encouraging tribal heritage etc. was made before the Chief Minister and Ministers in this meeting to make all these celebration programs more popular and inspire public participation.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel guided in the meeting to organize programs that highlight the national interest as a whole and a proud story by interlinking these celebration programs.

The Chief Minister also made persuasive suggestions for making the presentation made in this Steering Committee of 28 members including Ministers and Senior Secretaries of the State Government more comprehensive and more inclusive and suitable for public participation.

Principal Secretary Ashwinikumar and Commissioner of Youth Service Cultural Activities Alok Pandey made a presentation to the Chief Minister and the Ministers regarding various programs to be held in connection with Amrit Mahotsav and the celebration of 50 years of Emergency.

As the nodal department of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, Chief Secretary Nipoona Toravan, Home Department will take over the responsibility and Tribal Development Commissioner Gulati gave detailed information about the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Birsa Munda - Tribal Pride Year.

Programs to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be organized by the General Administration Department and Administrative Reforms Training Division of the State Government.

Additional Chief Secretary Kamal Dayani and Principal Secretary Dhananjaya Dwivedi gave a presentation detailing the program. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and ministers also made constructive suggestions after watching this presentation.

Chief Secretary Rajkumar, Additional Chief Secretaries to Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi, M K Das, along with senior secretaries of the concerned department, attended the meeting. (ANI)

