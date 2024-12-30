Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief MinisterBhupendra Patel has sanctioned a total of Rs 1,000.86 crore in a single day to enhance urban living facilities in 17 municipalities, including 7 Municipal Corporations, 3 Urban Area Development Authorities, and 'C' and 'D' class municipalities.

This initiative aligns with the vision of proper urban development. Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, launched in 2010 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister, was developed to address the challenges of rapid urbanization driven by Gujarat's exceptional growth in business, industry, and population.

Also Read | Digital Arrest in 2024: Bihar Reported 301 Digital Arrest Cases, Citizens Lose INR 10 Crore in Frauds.

Acknowledging the scheme's success, the state government led by Bhupendra Patel has extended it until 2026-27. Under this scheme, the Chief Minister has approved development works amounting to Rs 1,000.86 crore across various components.

A sum of Rs 141.37 crore has been sanctioned under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana. This includes Rs 7 crore 75 lakh for the newly formed Mundra-Borai Municipality to repair roads damaged by heavy monsoon rains and construct new roads, Rs 4.46 crore for Vaghodia Municipality, and Rs 1.75 crore for Dabhoi Municipality.

Also Read | Maha kumbh Mela 2025: Entry and Exit Routes Announced for All Stations Under the Prayagraj Railway Division; Check Details Here.

"Rs 25 crore for Junagadh Municipal Corporation, Rs 47.53 crore for Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, and Rs 54.88 crore for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation," the release stated.

Under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, funds have been allocated for various projects, including the installation of paver blocks, household sewerage connections, and laying water pipelines in private societies through Khangi Society Janbhagidari Component, with contribution ratio of 70:20:10.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 1.60 crore for infrastructure development in Vadodara and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation areas. For 'B', 'C', and 'D' class municipalities, including Dhanera, Viramgam, Dwarka, Anand, Kadi, Nadiad, and Mansa, Rs 34.78 crore has been sanctioned.

A total of Rs 148.11 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of CC roads, street lights, water pipelines, and asphalt roads in areas adjoining municipalities and municipal areas under Outgrowth Area Development. This includes allocations for Junagadh and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporations, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Chotila, Dhanera, Dahegam, Bharuch, and Palanpur.

Under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, infrastructure development in cities and towns includes roads, gardens, school and college buildings, slum area works, traffic management systems, underground sewers, and stormwater drainage lines for rainwater disposal.

The Chief Minister has approved works worth Rs 611.39 crore under this initiative. This includes Rs 36.27 crore for stormwater lines in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Rs 18.27 crore for Bhavnagar Urban Development Authority, and Rs 4.70 crore for Unjha Municipal Corporation. Rs 51.72 crore has been sanctioned for the Vadodara Urban Development Authority for an underground sewerage project.

Additionally, Rs 245.48 crore has been approved for Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, Rs 246.60 crore for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Rs 8.35 crore for Junagadh Urban Development Authority, and Rs 41.34 crore for water supply works in Radhanpur.

Under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, funds are allocated for projects aimed at enhancing the unique identity of cities and metropolitan areas.

These include heritage and tourism sites, exhibition halls, traffic circle islands, water bodies, landscaping, gardens, and amusement parks.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the development of a garden and amusement park in Thara Municipality. Since its launch in 2010, Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana has received a total budget allocation of Rs 61,977 crore.

Out of this, Rs 32,647 crore has been granted to the state's municipal corporations for 67,360 infrastructure development projects. Under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana, Rs 3,110.32 crore has been approved for 6,462 works in cities and towns. An additional Rs 1,887.56 crore has been allocated for 1,214 works in outgrowth areas.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 1,591.11 crore for 201 projects that contribute to the unique identity of the regions. Additionally, Rs 2,431.51 crore has been allocated for 43,804 works under Khangi Society Janbhagidari Yojana, promoting public interest initiatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)