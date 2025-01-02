Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Gujarat State Cabinet on Wednesday, approved the establishment of nine municipal corporations.

According to a Press release, with these Municipal Corporations becoming effective immediately, their existing administrative structures will be replaced, and the respective District Collectors will assume the role of Administrators for these Corporations.

The meeting was led by Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Accordingly, District Collectors from Mehsana, Navsari, Nadiad (Kheda), Vapi (Valsad), Anand, Surendranagar, Porbandar, Morbi, and Gandhidham (Kutch) will take charge as administrators for the newly formed Municipal Corporations.

Earlier on Thursday, in a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the announcement was made to divide Banaskantha district into two districts, marking the first day of 2025 with the creation of a new district for North Gujarat.

The formation of the Vav-Tharad district from the existing Banaskantha district addresses the long-standing demand of the region's residents and officials, receiving widespread positive support.

Banaskantha, currently the second largest district in terms of area and the one with the highest number of talukas in the state (14), will be split to ease the burden on its population, area, and administrative units, ensuring more accessible government services for its residents.

State Government Spokesperson Minister Rushikesh Patel shared that the newly formed Vav-Tharad district will consist of 8 talukas-- Vav, Bhabhar, Tharad, Dhanera, Suigam, Lakhni, Deodar, and Kankrej--as well as four municipalities: Bhabhar, Tharad, Thara, and Dhanera.Banaskantha district will now consist of the remaining 6 talukas: Palanpur, Danta, Amirgadh, Dantivada, Vadgam, and Deesa, along with the municipalities of Palanpur and Deesa.

The Chief Minister has instructed that the division of villages between the two districts will be done equitably, with approximately 600 villages in each district. The areas will be distributed as follows: Vav-Tharad district will cover 6257 sq. km, while Banaskantha district will encompass 4486 sq. km. (ANI)

