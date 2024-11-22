Gadhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): On the second day of the 11th Chintan Shibir organized by the Gujarat government at Somnath, a pivotal session titled "Utilization of Deep Technology for Strengthening Government Services" and "AI and Data Analytics" was conducted in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

NVIDIA Director Jigar Halani also delivered an insightful presentation highlighting the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of public welfare services, according to a statement by the CM's office.

He elaborated on Gujarat's ongoing efforts and opportunities to position itself as a model state for AI adoption, emphasizing the state's progress in this transformative direction.

It was noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio program Mann Ki Baat is now accessible in 23 languages with the assistance of AI technology.

"AI has also proven its utility in judicial systems. In this context, a presentation showcased how AI can be harnessed as a tool to enhance the effectiveness of state government welfare initiatives," read the CMO's statement.

The presentation emphasized on various strategies to make citizen-centric services more accessible and to ensure seamless delivery of benefits.

"The session delved into how AI could be leveraged to globally promote Gujarat's rich cultural heritage and traditional arts. This initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for local artisans and craftsmen," the CMO's statement read.

Discussions further included using AI to expand the global market reach of locally crafted products, fostering significant business growth, and empowering artisans to thrive in international markets.

An engaging Powerpoint presentation outlined the potential of AI in generating local employment opportunities for Gujarat's youth. It emphasized AI's role in job creation at the grassroots level and proposed actionable steps the government could take to accelerate AI adoption, thereby establishing AI as a milestone in employment generation.

The members of the State Cabinet, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, and senior officials attended the Shibir.

"Discussions focused on leveraging the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence to drive inclusive and sustainable development in Gujarat, aligning with the visionary aspirations of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for Viksit Bharat," read the statement. (ANI)

