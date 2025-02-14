Kutch, February 14: A massive fire broke out at a godown located in the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gandhidham city, Kutch district, on Friday. Mukesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, East Kutch, said, "We received information about the fire incident from the Gandhidham city of Kutch. Upon receiving the news about the blaze, we dispatched a team of fire tenders and a police team for dousing operations." Surat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on 8th Floor of Kuberji Textile World in Gujarat's Saroli, 12 Fire Vehicles Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks out in Gandhidham

Kachchh, Gujarat: A fire broke out at a textile manufacturing company located in the Special Economic Zone in Gandhidham, Kandla. The company is engaged in textile production. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing pic.twitter.com/RE8UK8sopi — IANS (@ians_india) February 14, 2025

#WATCH | Kachchh | Fire breaks out in a godown located in Kandla Special Economic Zone, Gandhidham; operation underway to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/CXi9Kc4Wtr — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

Visuals from the scene show thick smoke emanating from the godown as emergency services work to put out the fire. Further details on the incident are awaited.

