Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Gujarat government has released the Draft Annual Statement of Rates (Jantri) for 2024, along with accompanying guidelines, for public review. Citizens can access the draft online at [https://garvi.gujarat.gov.in](https://garvi.gujarat.gov.in) or visit the office of the relevant Deputy Collector (Stamp Duty). Suggestions and objections can be submitted through the portal by 20 December 2024.

The updated Jantri, effective from 15 April 2023, reflects Gujarat's industrial, urban, and rural growth and aims to determine accurate market prices for land and immovable properties under Section 32(a) of the Gujarat Stamps Act, 1958. Responding to concerns from farmers and organisations advocating for revised compensation and land rates, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed the rationalisation of land prices using a scientific approach.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025: Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 To Commence From February 15, Check Full Schedule Here.

A detailed field survey conducted between April and November 2023 covered 23,846 value zones in urban areas and 17,131 villages in rural areas, capturing data on land valuation factors and development potential. The collected data underwent verification and analysis at taluka and district levels, resulting in a draft that reflects the revised rates for urban and rural areas across Gujarat.

Public input will be reviewed by committees led by district collectors, and their recommendations will be forwarded to the state government for approval. The finalised rates will be implemented after the state government's nod. (ANI)

Also Read | 'The Sabarmati Report': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Watch Vikrant Massey-Starrer Movie Based on Godhra Riots on November 21 at Theatre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)