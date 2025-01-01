Haryana [India], December 31 (ANI): As New Year approaches, security measures in Gurugram have been ramped up to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

Neha Rathi, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gurugram, confirmed that additional precautions have been implemented due to the large crowds expected for the festivities.

"Security has been heightened in the area in view of the crowd on the New Year's Eve celebration...We are continuously patrolling in the area," Rathi said.

The enhanced security will help ensure smooth celebrations and swift responses to any emergencies.

Meanwhile, as the city geared up for the New Year celebrations, Gurugram Police had outlined robust security measures to ensure public safety.

According to officials, 22 hotspots for New Year festivities have been identified, and over 2,000 police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order across the city.

"We have set up 10 parking places near the hotspots to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Additionally, 10 inter-state barricades and 68 barricades within Gurugram have been set up for better control," Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson with Gurugram Police said.

Kumar added that the police have started conducting checks across the city to ensure a safe environment for revellers.

Also, the Department of Excise and Taxation (DETC) East authorities have outlined measures to regulate the operation of bars and restaurants.

"We have formed three teams in Gurgaon-East to ensure that bars and restaurants don't operate beyond the prescribed time limits and to prevent illegal sales," Amit Bhatia, a senior official with the department said.

He said that nine contractors had paid approximately Rs 40-50 lakh, 25 per cent of their annual fees, to operate beyond the regular hours. Bars and restaurants that wish to remain open from midnight to 2 am must pay annual fees of Rs 20 lakh, with additional fees of Rs 5 lakh per extra hour.

"Other establishments that have not made arrangements will have to close by midnight," Bhatia added. (ANI)

