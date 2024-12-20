Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of a plastic recycling company in the Kadipur Industrial area in Haryana's Gurugram.

Upon receiving the information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and started making efforts to bring the fire under control.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Once Again Hails Strength of India's Growing Economy Under PM Narendra Modi.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the warehouse as flames engulfed plastic materials.

No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported, officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 20, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)