Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet has approved amendments to the Haryana Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007, and the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Rules, 1951, as applicable to the state of Haryana, according to an official press release.

The amendments pertain to the provision of compassionate financial assistance or appointment to the dependents of deceased members of the Haryana Superior Judicial Service and Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

This decision was taken by the Haryana Cabinet on Saturday following its meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh.

In response to a request from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Cabinet approved the insertion of Rule 24A in the Haryana Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007, after Rule 24, and the addition of Part EE after Part E in the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Rules, 1951, as applicable to Haryana, as per the release.

Under the newly inserted Rule 24A, compassionate financial assistance or an appointment to the dependents of deceased members of the Haryana Superior Judicial Service will be provided in accordance with the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules, 2019, as amended from time to time.

Similarly, as per the newly inserted Part EE, compassionate financial assistance or appointment to the dependents of deceased members of the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) will also be governed by the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules, 2019, as amended from time to time.

These rules will be called as Haryana Superior Judicial Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024 and Punjab Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Haryana Amendment Rules, 2024, and shall come into effect from August 1, 2019, as amended from time to time. (ANI)

