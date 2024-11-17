New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Sunday said the state is working towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Developed India by 2047".

Speaking at the Haryana State Day celebrations during the India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam here, he said Haryana, known for its hopes and opportunities, is contributing significantly to India's economic growth and will continue to play a key role in national prosperity and empowerment.

Also Read | NPP Withdraws Support to BJP-Led Government in Violence-Hit Manipur, Claims N Biren Singh 'Completely Failed To Resolve Crisis, Restore Normalcy' in State.

Singh said despite comprising merely 1.34 per cent of India's area and 2.09 per cent of its population, Haryana is a major engine of India's economic development.

The state leads in automobile and IT industries, producing every second car and 52 per cent of the country's tractors, he noted.

Also Read | ‘Yogi Adityanath Will Lose His Chair After UP Bypolls and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Claims Akhilesh Yadav.

Haryana's robust infrastructure, including highways, expressways and metro rail, supports its industrial growth.

Lauding Haryana's infrastructure and social development, the minister said it is helping in realising its dreams effectively.

Singh said that Haryana has created a favourable environment for industry and business, attracting both domestic and international investors.

"The state ranks second in India for providing logistics facilities to industries and is home to the offices of global Fortune 400 companies in Gurugram. Haryana also leads the country in foodgrain reserves and sports achievements," he said in a statement.

The minister announced the upcoming Maruti plant in Kharkhoda and the development of a 3,300-acre industrial township near Kharkhoda.

An IMT is being developed in Sohna and the NCR region is being transformed into a logistics hub, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)