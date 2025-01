New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Haryana tableau at this year's Republic Day parade will showcase the development taking place in various sectors, with special emphasis on the state government schemes that are proving beneficial to the public.

A visual of the tableau showed a replica of a man operating a laptop, accompanied by a young girl. The tableau also has the portrayal of the Bhagwad Gita's divine message delivered by Lord Krishna to Arjuna in Kurukshetra.

Speaking to ANI, the Director General of Public Relations Haryana KM Pandurang said that this year's Haryana tableau is titled 'Samridh Haryana-Virasat Aur Vikas'.

"The theme of Haryana's tableau there is 'Samridh Haryana-Virasat Aur Vikas'. With this theme, we have prepared this tableau under the leadership of CM. We have shown our heritage - from Kurukshetra to the infrastructure and development of Haryana today, the contribution of athletes," Pandurang said.

This year, the Republic Day Parade will also include a tri-services tableau, emphasizing the spirit of collaboration and integration among the Armed Forces. The theme for this tableau is "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat."

The Republic Day Parade 2025 promises to be a unique blend of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and public participation (Jan Bhagidari).

This year, 31 tableaux from various States, Union Territories, and Central Government Ministries/Departments will participate, showcasing the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas." After the National Anthem, balloons with banners of the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft.

Under the theme of "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas," tableaux from 16 States/Union Territories and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Union Government will be showcased during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2025. These tableaux will reflect India's diverse strengths and its evolving cultural inclusiveness as the nation marches toward a glorious future.

The President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

During a media briefing in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced that a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the parade alongside the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

