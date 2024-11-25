New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm:

NATION

BOM27 MH-POLLS-LD MAHARASHTRA

**** New govt formation delayed as Sena insists on CM post for Shinde

Mumbai: The formation of a new government in Maharashtra, which appeared likely immediately after the BJP-led coalition won a thumping majority in the assembly elections, is delayed due to Shiv Sena's insistence that Eknath Shinde continue as the chief minister, sources said on Monday. ****

DEL72 LD SAMBHAL VIOLENCE

**** Sambhal tense day after clashes; SP MP, MLA's son booked, 25 arrested

Sambhal (UP): Police have booked Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal and arrested 25 people following clashes between locals opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque here and security personnel that claimed four lives. ****

MDS13 TL-ADANI-DONATION-LD CM

**** Telangana govt rejects Adani's Rs 100 cr donation for skills university

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that the state government will not accept the Rs 100 crore CSR donation committed by industrialist Gautam Adani for the Young India Skills University being set up in the state. ****

DEL80 DL-LD POLLUTION

**** Delhi's air remains hazardous, SC raps officials for 'serious lapse' in ensuring GRAP-4 curbs

New Delhi: Delhi's air pollution levels remained alarming on Monday, with the capital's 24-hour average AQI reading soaring to 349 from 318 the previous day, even as the Supreme Court slammed the city government and police for a "serious lapse" in implementing GRAP curbs. ****

DEL79 LD CONSTITUTION DAY-CELEBRATION

**** President Murmu to address joint sitting of both Houses to mark 75 years of Constitution

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday, kick-starting year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of the adoption of India's Constitution. ****

DEL75 LD PARLIAMENT

**** Both Houses adjourned without transacting business as Oppn tries to corner govt on Adani issue

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament got off to a rocky start on Monday with both houses being adjourned within minutes of the commencement of proceedings as the opposition tried to corner the government on the issue of corruption allegations against the Adani Group and demanded a JPC probe.****

DEL60 PAR-ADANI-KHARGE

**** Let truth come out: Kharge on Oppn demand for discussion, JPC on Adani issue

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed dismay over the Chair in both Houses of Parliament disallowing the opposition to raise under Rule 267 the issue of corruption allegations against the Adani Group and said the government should "let the truth come out" as the matter is affecting the country's image. ****

DES42 DL-GEHLOT-OSD-LD ARREST

**** Ex-OSD to Ashok Gehlot held in phone-tapping case, granted bail

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested Lokesh Sharma, the former OSD to ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a phone-tapping case of 2020 based on a complaint lodged by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, officials said on Monday. ****

CAL22 WB-TMC-LD NATIONAL EXECUTIVE

**** Mamata elevates veterans in TMC, entrusts Abhishek with key national role

Kolkata: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday formed several disciplinary committees at different levels, consisting of veteran loyalists, and gave additional responsibilities to national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the spokesperson for national affairs, underscoring the party's reliance on seasoned members to shape its strategic direction. ****

BUSINESS

DEL12 BIZ-LD ADANI-INVESTORS

**** Adani touts financial muscle, says can grow without external debt

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Monday showcased its cash reserves and profits that are enough to service debt obligations as well as meet growth plans as it reassured investors about business as usual despite a US bribery indictment against the founder. ****

LEGAL

LGD34 SC-2NDLD PREAMBLE

**** 'Challenge after 44 years': Supreme Court junks pleas against 'socialist', 'secular' in Preamble

New Delhi: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the pleas challenging the 1976 amendment to the Constitution adding terms "socialist", "secular" and "integrity" to the preamble, observing Parliament's amending power extended to Preamble too. ****

LGD24 SC-LD POLLUTION

**** SC asks CAQM to consider restarting physical classes in schools, colleges in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges noting students were being deprived of mid-day meals and lacked wherewithal to attend virtual classes. ****

LGD43 SC-TELANGANA-LAND ALLOTMENT

**** 'Arbitrary': SC quashes preferential land allotment policy for 'privileged'

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the government orders facilitating preferential land allotments to MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats, judges and journalists within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, saying the distribution of state largesse was "capricious" and "irrational". **** PTI SKY

