Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi, on Saturday.

The late former Prime Minister was cremated with full state honours.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the late former Prime Minister at the AICC headquarters, where his mortal remains were kept for Congress leaders to pay their respects.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and several Cabinet Ministers of Himachal Pradesh also paid tribute to Manmohan Singh at his residence on Friday evening.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at Nigambodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

