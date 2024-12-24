Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated Winter Carnival at the Ridge in Shimla.

The Winter Carnival Shimla will culminate on January 2, 2025, according to an official release.

Also Read | Election Commission Rejects Congress Claims on Voter Turnout Discrepancies, Clarifies Data Process; Stands by Transparency in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it is the present State Government who started Winter Carnivals at Shimla and Dharamsala.

He stated that a similar carnival was organised in Manali, and it aimed to promote the rich culture and traditions of the state.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Kerala: 88-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Winter Carnival Manali was also being organized on a large scale by the Government. Such carnivals and festivals depict the rich culture and traditions of the State. Government is making earnest efforts to harness the tourism potential of the State so that more and more tourists are attracted towards the State, thereby, it could become a most favoured tourist destination," said Chief Minister.

Sukhu said that the Government has issued a notification regarding opening of restaurants and other eatable shops round-the-clock from December 23 to January 5, 2025, so that tourists and visitors do not face any inconvenience during their stays in the state. He said that the state government would provide all logistic assistance to the tourists.

He urged the visitors to enjoy the carnival and snowfall. He also made a fervent appeal to all to keep the State polythene-free by using dustbins.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that hilly areas of the state including Shimla city would get another spell of snowfall during Christmas and New Year which will be an added attraction for tourists. He further said that he is optimistic that there will be good snowfall during this winter season which will help recharge water sources.

The Chief Minister extended his good wishes to the Municipal Corporation and District Administration Shimla for organizing this festival in a befitting manner.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also participated in Mahanati and flagged off cultural parade on the occasion in which participants from 11 districts took part. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)