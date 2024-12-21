Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released a commemorative environmental calendar at Dharamshala in Kangra on Saturday, highlighting 50 activities to be undertaken during the Golden Jubilee Year of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPPCB).

The Chief Minister also unveiled the official 50-Year Golden Jubilee Logo. He congratulated the HP State Pollution Control Board on its 50th anniversary and commended its efforts to protect the environment.

The environmental calendar outlines 50 key activities to celebrate 50 environmentally significant days between 21 December 2024 and 21 December 2025. These activities aim to raise awareness and promote environmental conservation across the state.

The newly launched Golden Jubilee Logo will be prominently featured on all official correspondence of the HPPCB. Regional offices and laboratories of the Board will commemorate the occasion by organising cleanliness drives on 21 December 2024.

A special commemorative event will be held in the last fortnight of January 2025 or the first fortnight of February 2025 to mark the Golden Jubilee Year. During the event, retired employees of the Board will be honoured in the presence of dignitaries.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Sanjay Rattan, Sanjay Awasthy, Suresh Kumar, Sudarshan Babloo, Vivek Sharma, Malender Rajan, Hardeep Singh Bawa, Neeraj Nayyar, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Member Secretary of HPPCB Anil Joshi, and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

