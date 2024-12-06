Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): In a pioneering move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the establishment of drone stations across the state to revolutionise disaster management.

Speaking on the occasion of the 62nd Raising Day of the Home Guards, CM Sukhu emphasised the importance of adopting modern technology to bolster disaster response mechanisms amidst the growing challenges of climate change.

"To address the challenges posed by climate change, it is imperative to modernise our disaster response systems. Drone stations will play a crucial role in ensuring swift and effective emergency responses," the Chief Minister said, adding that a substantial Rs 800 crore has been allocated for this ambitious project. The drone stations, akin to bus terminals, will be established at district headquarters and key locations to facilitate prompt aid delivery and monitoring.

For the first time, the Raising Day of the Home Guards was celebrated as a state-level function, underscoring their contributions. Congratulating the personnel, CM Sukhu highlighted their pivotal role in disaster management and law enforcement.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Home Guard personnel. This event is a tribute to your dedication and serves as a platform to instil renewed vigour. To further enhance disaster preparedness, a month-long awareness campaign will be launched to encourage public participation," Sukhu announced.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of public involvement, stating that empowering citizens through knowledge and training is vital for building a resilient society.

Reflecting on past disasters, CM Sukhu pointed to the devastating impacts of recent calamities in Himachal Pradesh, describing the 2023 monsoon as one of the most challenging periods in the state's history, with heavy rains causing widespread destruction.

"In 2023, over 23,000 houses were damaged, and the state suffered losses exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. These disasters serve as a wake-up call about the realities of climate change," he remarked.

He recounted the July cloudburst in Manali and the floods at Chandra Tal, commending rescue teams for their tireless efforts to save lives.

"At Chandra Tal, nearly 395 tourists were stranded in freezing conditions. Despite communication challenges, our teams carried out a successful evacuation, underscoring the need for advanced disaster response mechanisms," he said.

In a bid to streamline disaster response operations, the state government has integrated the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with the Home Guards. This integration is expected to enhance coordination and operational efficiency during emergencies.

"In our last Cabinet meeting, we took a historic decision to bring the SDRF under the Home Guards. This integration will ensure a more cohesive and effective response to disasters," the Chief Minister stated.

He also announced plans to train 70,000 civilians as civil defence volunteers over the next five years. "By training 1% of the population, we aim to create a society that is both prepared and resilient," he added.

Highlighting the government's focus on modern technology, particularly drones, CM Sukhu said the state is "Harnessing Technology for a Safer Tomorrow." These drones will be equipped to transport essential supplies, including medical aid, during emergencies.

"We will establish drone stations across the state, similar to bus terminals. These drones will enhance our capabilities to respond swiftly and effectively. This initiative will be a key feature of the upcoming budget," Sukhu revealed.

The government has already allocated Rs 4.6 crore for procuring modern equipment, including drones for aerial surveys, search-and-rescue operations, and disaster monitoring.

Demonstrating the government's commitment to gender equity, the Chief Minister announced 180 days of maternity leave for women Home Guards.

"Women have always been a priority for us. By introducing maternity leave, we are acknowledging their invaluable contributions and supporting them in balancing work and family," he said.

To further strengthen the Home Guards, the government plans to recruit 1,000 personnel, with 700 positions being filled immediately. "This recruitment drive will bolster our force and ensure better preparedness for future challenges," Sukhu stated.

Concluding his address, CM Sukhu emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change and preparing for its consequences. He praised the efforts of the Home Guards, SDRF, and Fire Services, calling them the pillars of disaster management.

"Climate change is a reality we must confront. By embracing technology, fostering collaboration, and involving the public, we can build a safer and more resilient Himachal Pradesh. Together, we can lead the nation in disaster preparedness and response," he declared.

The Chief Minister's visionary plans mark a paradigm shift in how Himachal Pradesh approaches disaster management, placing it at the forefront of technological innovation and community engagement. (ANI)

