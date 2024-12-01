Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday held a detailed discussion with senior Congress leaders on the developmental projects of Kangra district. He said that the state government is prioritising the progress of the Kangra and has launched several schemes over the past two years to ensure its holistic development.

He said that Kangra has been accorded the status of the "Tourism Capital" of Himachal Pradesh and various initiatives were underway to promote both adventure and religious tourism in the region.

Also Read | Nala Sopara Horror: Man Arrested for Stalking and Harassment of 20-Year-Old Woman, Was Demanding Sexual Favours in Exchange of INR 5,000.

Sukhu said that the present state government was making all possible efforts to expand the Kangra airport to facilitate the landing of larger aircraft, which would be a catalyst in the development and growth of the district. He said that adequate compensation and support would be provided to the affected families during the airport expansion process.

The Chief Minister said that in another significant move, an international-level zoo was also being developed in Dehra at a cost of Rs 650 crore. He said that the government was also planning to start water sports activities at Pong Dam, similar to those in Bilaspur. These ventures aim to create employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth and improve the economic condition of local residents. Apart from this, the government was exploring tourism potential in other parts of Kangra, including Palampur and Dharamshala.

Also Read | 'New Waqf Board To Be Constituted Soon': Andhra Pradesh Government Clarifies State Waqf Board Dissolved Due to Certain Concerns.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was expediting the construction of the Matour-Shimla National Highway. He said that the government was establishing a milk processing plant with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres in Dhagwar, with the foundation stone set to be laid soon.

Underscoring the government's commitment to health and education, the Chief Minister said that facilities at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, Kangra are being strengthened. Apart from this efforts were underway to boost the agriculture-based economy in the district, a statement said.

The Chief Minister encouraged all the representatives to spread awareness about the public welfare schemes initiated by the state government in the last two years. He also held discussions regarding the upcoming event in Bilaspur on December 11 to mark the completion of two years of the Congress government.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Youth Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma, State Planning Board Deputy Chairman Bhawani Singh Pathania, Vice Chairman Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board RS Bali, Deputy Chief Whip Keval Singh Pathania, MLAs Kishori Lal, Sanjay Rattan, Ashish Butail, Malender Rajan, Kamlesh Thakur, Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank, Sanjay Singh Chauhan, former MLA Ajay Mahajan, Surender Kaku, Congress Leaders Surender Mankotia and Devender Jaggi were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)