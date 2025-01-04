Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Himachal Handicraft Excellence Awards 2025 celebrated the artistry and resilience of Himachali artisans, honouring those who blend traditional skills with contemporary design, a release said.

Indra Devi of Kullvi Whims emerged as a beacon of excellence, winning First Prize for her pioneering work on the Kullvi Nati Panel.

The Kullvi Nati Panel is a remarkable creation, woven on the loom using handspun indigenous wool and natural dyes. This innovative textile debuted at the awards, capturing hearts with its seamless blend of tradition and modernity, the official release said.

Indra Devi, a master craftswoman from V P O Naggar, reflected on her 32-year journey with heartfelt pride, saying, "After decades of dedication to handloom weaving, this award is a dream come true. It is not just my achievement but a tribute to our heritage."

Kullvi Whims, a dedicated collective, has been instrumental in breathing new life into Himachal Pradesh's wool-based crafts. By working hand-in-hand with the Gaddi community and artisan groups, the collective has revived the craft of Desi Oon, which was once at risk of being lost, it said.

The award-winning Kullvi Nati Panel represents more than just craftsmanship--it is a symbol of resilience, creativity, and the enduring relevance of heritage textiles in contemporary design.

This milestone underscores the commitment of Kullvi Whims to preserve the region's cultural identity while creating sustainable livelihoods for artisans. The recognition also highlights the potential of traditional crafts to evolve and thrive in modern contexts, bridging the gap between the past and the future.

For Kullvi Whims, this award is a celebration of every handloom artisan's dedication and a clarion call to continue their mission. The success of the Kullvi Nati Panel is not only a victory for the collective but also a testament to the enduring value of cultural preservation. It serves as an inspiring reminder that innovation rooted in tradition has the power to transform lives and celebrate heritage on a global stage. (ANI)

