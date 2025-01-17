Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a state-level program of the "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan" (Constitution Pride Campaign) in Shimla on Friday, highlighting the importance of Dr B R Ambedkar's contribution to the nation and the constitution.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh while addressing the gathering said that the Congress exploits Ambedkar's legacy for vote bank politics.

He stated, "The Congress leaders, who have always neglected Dr Ambedkar socially and politically, are now pretending to embrace his ideals merely to secure their vote bank. To further their political agenda, Congress and its 'toolkit gang' are distorting statements of senior BJP leaders to create division in society. The Congress, desperate due to repeated electoral defeats, has stopped tarnishing even the sanctity of democratic institutions for their divisive and hateful politics. Such actions by Rahul Gandhi and his associates are condemnable."

"Dr. Ambedkar played a monumental role in making the Indian Constitution inclusive, ensuring justice for the backward classes, Dalits, tribals, and the marginalized. Every BJP worker deeply respects Dr Ambedkar's principles and ideals." Singh remarked.

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also took a dig at the Congress, reflecting on its historical policies.

He said, "If anyone forcefully raised the voice for Dalits, it was Dr Ambedkar. However, the Congress-led central government of that time sidelined Dalits and prioritized Muslims for political appeasement."

Thakur cited Dr Ambedkar's opposition to Congress' Kashmir policy, saying, "Dr Ambedkar had explicitly warned that the policies Congress was formulating regarding Kashmir would fail to resolve the issue and instead exacerbate it into a major problem for the nation. He predicted that such policies would lead to challenges that future generations would have to face. Dr Ambedkar opposed these policies and was critical of the Congress' approach under Nehru, who lacked commitment towards Hindus--a stance that was both unfortunate and regrettable."

"There are numerous instances where Dr Ambedkar vehemently opposed Congress policies. While he gave us the Constitution, the Congress has repeatedly insulted both him and the Constitution," he further added.

The program emphasised Dr Ambedkar's significant contributions to empowering marginalised communities, strengthening democracy, and ensuring inclusivity in the Constitution. The speakers reiterated the BJP's commitment to upholding his principles and fostering a society based on equality and justice.

The event also saw the participation of BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal, MP Dr Sikandar Kumar, and State Organization General Secretary Siddharthan, who echoed the sentiments of the key speakers and lauded Dr Ambedkar's role in shaping modern India.

The "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan" served as a platform for the BJP to reaffirm its ideological connection with Dr Ambedkar's vision while drawing a stark contrast with Congress' historical and current policies. The program resonated with the theme of safeguarding the Constitution and honouring its architect, Dr B R Ambedkar. (ANI)

