Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated a new Fire Sub-Station at Nadaun in Hamirpur district. The facility, equipped with two fire tenders, aims to enhance fire safety measures in the region, ensuring better control over fire incidents and providing timely assistance to the local population.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state government's commitment to strengthening fire services across Himachal Pradesh. He said that the fire services would be modernized and Rs 19.40 crore would be released as the first instalment for this purpose. He assured that there was no scarcity of funds for the modernization of the Fire department.

CM Sukhu said that the State Government had launched various policies and programmes for the betterment of the general masses. He urged the people to take benefits of the welfare schemes to strengthen their economy.

The Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction state-of-the-art multipurpose sports complex at Kharidi in Nadaun being developed with an outlay of Rs 65 crore that would provide world-class infrastructure for sports enthusiasts.

He directed the concerned authorities to expedite the construction work and highlighted the advanced features of the complex, which include an eight-lane swimming pool, a shooting range, and dedicated spaces for wrestling, boxing, Kabaddi, yoga, table tennis and badminton.

The Chief Minister said that the government was focusing on promoting sports to channel the energy of youth in a positive direction. "This sports complex will stand as a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering the physical and mental well-being of our young generation," he said.

He further added that similar multipurpose sports complexes were being developed in other parts of the State to encourage active lifestyles and prevent youth from falling into the trap of drug abuse.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a grand welcome by the people on his arrival at Nadaun. Several delegations met and honoured him during the event.

MLAs Sanjay Awasthi, Ranjit Singh Rana, Suresh Kumar, Kangra Cooperative Bank Chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chairman of Kangra Co-operative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ram Chander Pathania, Congress leader Pushpinder Verma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

