New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has strongly condemned the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, describing it as "deeply unfortunate and harmful to the country."

Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim organisations would launch a nationwide movement against the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand and the "violation of democratic and ethical values" by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf, AIMPLB said in a press release.

In a statement issued by Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the AIMPLB, the organisation voiced its distress over these developments.

"The UCC law in Uttarakhand is undemocratic, unconstitutional and an assault on the fundamental rights of citizens. Therefore, it is absolutely unacceptable to us. The Constitution of the country guarantees all citizens, including Muslims, the freedom to practice their religious beliefs and follow religious teachings. Muslim personal law is an integral part of Islam, which is protected under the Shariat Application Act, 1937," the statement added.

AIMPLB in its release said that no state has a right to implement a Uniform Civil Code. The AIMPLB had decided in its Bengaluru meeting that this law will be challenged in court. Last July, in a joint press conference, leaders of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Dalits, and Adivasi communities made it clear that they would never accept the UCC under any circumstances, the statement said.

"We appeal to the Muslims and other citizens of Uttarakhand not to get panicked and not to compromise on their religious and laws. We will oppose this at every level within the democratic framework," the press release said.

The AIMPLB press release also said that the Muslim Personal Law Board and all Muslim organisations have repeatedly clarified that they will never allow manipulation and usurp of Waqf properties.

"Muslim leaders have said that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf has violated all democratic and ethical values and supressed constitutional rights. The recommendation to approve the bill, ignoring the views and sentiments of millions of people, as well as rejecting the proposals from opposition members, is unreasonable, undemocratic, and an infringement on the rights of Muslims," the statement read.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has been completely rejected by Muslims. The JPC has shown "blatant disregard for parliamentary rules and boundaries, conducting its proceedings while disregarding all democratic values and traditions," the statement said.

The Muslim Personal Law Board and all Muslim organisations presented their position to the JPC both in writing and verbally, and Muslims also sent emails opposing the bill in millions. On the initiative of the Board, 36.6 million emails were sent, and other Muslim organisations also submitted their opinions to JPC opposing the Bill, it said.

In the Bengaluru meeting, all Muslim organizations jointly made it clear that they will not allow anyone to plan to seize or destroy their places of worship and other Waqf properties. The government should not test the patience of Muslims and should refrain from leading the country toward autocracy. The attempt to seize minority properties is sheer oppression, which no justice-loving people can accept, the AIMPLB said.

"We regret that the NDA's allied parties have failed to uphold their responsibilities and supported the BJP's communal agenda. We appeal to the secular opposition parties to unite and strongly oppose this bill if it is presented in the Parliament. We demand that the government to withdraw this controversial amendment bill and retain the previous law. Otherwise, Muslims will have no option but to come on the street. To save Waqf properties, we will use all democratic and constitutional means, including a nationwide agitation movement. If needed we may come on the streets or go to jail for this cause, we will not hesitate to do so," AIMPLB said in the release. (ANI)

