Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri expressed his discontentment over the atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Indian government to immediately intervene in the matter and take action.

"When we see the scenario of Bangladesh, we feel sad. Two days ago several saints came to me and said that we should take out a procession, but I said that this is not possible right now. So soon we will organise a meeting and will request the Home Minister to interfere in the matter of Bangladesh and take some action as soon as possible. The law and order there is in a worse condition. The Indian government should immediately intervene in the matter and take some action," Mahant Ravindra Puri said.

He further said that the members of the Akhada Parishad were very distressed after getting news of minority women are being sexually assaulted.

"Hindu monks are being put behind bars and the lawyers who are coming forward to fight the case are being beaten up. The government in Bangladesh should be dismissed. I would urge the Indian government to take action or to bring them back in India," he added.

Amid reports of escalating violence against religious minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh, another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka.

The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in North of Dhaka came under attack on late Friday night.

Babul Ghosh, supervisor of the temple said that a complaint has been filed against unidentified miscreants for burning down his ancestral temple.

Speaking with ANI, Ghosh said that the attackers poured petrol on the idols while he was not present at the house and ran away on hearing his footsteps. He further alleged that the attackers had some 'ulterior motives' other than burning the idols.

Notably, there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

Arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

