New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Friday achieved a significant milestone by upgrading over 23,000 track kilometres (TKM) of its network to accommodate train speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (kmph), according to a release.

This remarkable progress underscores the government's commitment to modernising railway infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and reducing travel times for millions of passengers across the nation.

With nearly one-fifth of India's railway network now capable of supporting higher speeds, these advancements have been made possible through robust safety measures such as modern signalling systems and strategic fencing, marking a new era of efficiency and reliability in train travel, a statement from the release said.

The modernisation of track infrastructure involves comprehensive upgrades, including the strengthening of tracks to ensure stability and durability for high-speed operations, the implementation of advanced signalling systems for precise communication and safe train operations, and the installation of safety measures such as fencing at vulnerable locations to enhance security and mitigate risks.

These advancements align with Indian Railways' mission of fostering a safer and more efficient railway network, catering to the growing demands of both passengers and freight services.

The upgrades prominently feature sections of the Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal networks, vital corridors linking the nation's major cities. These routes, which handle a significant portion of India's passenger and freight traffic, are now better equipped to accommodate higher speeds, ensuring faster transit and improved logistics.

Additionally, around 54,337 TKM of tracks have been upgraded to support speeds up to 110 km per hour. This systematic enhancement ensures seamless connectivity across various regions and bolsters the overall operational efficiency of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways' flagship semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, exemplifies the success of these infrastructure improvements.

Capable of achieving speeds up to 160 kmph, the Vande Bharat Express symbolizes a new era in Indian train travel, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable, and premium travel experience.

To accommodate such speeds safely, Indian Railways has prioritized safety fencing along high-speed track sections. These measures not only ensure the smooth operation of trains but also minimize the risk of accidents. Compared to the previous year, specialized train services during periods of peak demand increased significantly by 54 per cent, reaching 57,169 services.

The ongoing modernization drive of Indian Railways extends far beyond track upgrades. With a focus on adopting cutting-edge technologies, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing passenger amenities,

Indian Railways is setting the stage for a transformative travel experience. These initiatives are aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of train services, fostering economic growth by enabling the faster movement of goods and passengers, and ensuring an inclusive and accessible railway system that caters to the diverse needs of the population.

With the successful completion of these upgrades, Indian Railways is establishing new benchmarks in speed, safety, and service. These efforts not only enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers but also reaffirm the role of Indian Railways as the lifeline of the nation.

As the modernization journey progresses, Indian Railways continues to symbolise progress and innovation, driving India toward a brighter and more interconnected future.

The advancements reflect the organization's commitment to building a railway network that supports the nation's growth and meets the aspirations of its people. (ANI)

