New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): While India and Indonesia have agreed to hold talks for BrahMos supersonic missile systems, senior officials from Jakarta have also shown interest in India's aircraft carrier-building capabilities.

India is one of the few countries in the world with the capability to build aircraft carriers indigenously.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Russian President Vladimir Putin Extends Greetings to Indian Counterpart Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Occasion of Gantantra Diwas.

The interest in cooperation on aircraft carrier construction was expressed by senior officials from Jakarta during recent meetings with the Indian side, defence sources told ANI.

Indian officials are also working on enhancing cooperation with Jakarta in the field of shipbuilding, they added.

Also Read | Assam Government To Implement Unified Pension Scheme for Employees From April, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma During His Republic Day Speech in Dibrugarh.

India and Indonesia have agreed to begin negotiations on the BrahMos supersonic missile deal, with Indonesian teams expected to visit India soon for the talks. One important requirement for the missile deal with Indonesia will be approval from Russia, sources said.

India has successfully sold the BrahMos missile to the Philippines, which placed an order worth over USD 335 million a few years ago. The missile deliveries have already taken place, and more deliveries are expected soon.

Many countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and several nations in the Middle East, have shown interest in the India-Russia joint venture missile system, which incorporates many components from Russia.

Notably, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, paid a State Visit to India from January 23-26. He also attended the celebrations for the 76th Republic Day of India as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior Indonesian government officials, and a business delegation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)