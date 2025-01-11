Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Authorities in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir have advised the commuters against travelling on the Mughal road "as slippery conditions persist despite the Border Roads Organisations clearing the road".

Snow clearance operations are underway at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir, as shown in the visuals.

Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Vikas Kumar Kundal told ANI on Saturday "... The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has tried to reopen the road for vehicular traffic... But because of extreme cold and temperatures, a black ice condition develops which causes vehicles to slip. This is why restrictions were imposed, and the Mughal road is closed at present..."

Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu to Srinagar in Kashmir.

The official cautioned the commuters to avoid venturing out on the road as of now. "Slippery conditions persist despite the BRO clearing the road. We will not clear the road until we do not show the green flag. Please do not travel on the road."

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Friday forecast generally dry weather between January 12-14.

It also forecast generally cloudy with light snow at isolated higher reaches between January 15-16. The weather will remain remain cloudy between January 17-18.

The current weather across Srinagar city was recorded at -2.2 degrees Celsius. While 8.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jammu city. The ski resort, Gulmarg recorded a -4.8 degree Celsius.

In Srinagar, a tourist from Bhopal told ANI, "We have been in Kashmir for the last 3-4 days. It is very cold here. The temperature is -3 degrees Celsius," he said, pointing to a frozen Dal Lake.

Meanwhile, Kashmir valley is reeling under 40 days of severe cold popularly called 'Chillai-Kalan'. It runs from December 21 to January 29. (ANI)

