Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Kupwara police in Jammu and Kashmir said it has attached the immovable property of an accused who has been absconding for the past seven years.

A statement said, that Police Station Trehgam, acting on the orders of the Hon'ble District Sessions Court Kupwara under Section 83 CrPC, has attached the immovable property of an accused who has been absconding for the past seven years.

The property, a residential house located in Chek Zirhama, belongs to the accused Gh Mohd Khan, S/O Akran Khan, who is wanted in connection with Case FIR No. 277/2017 under Sections 366, 376, 109 RPC of Police Station Kupwara. Despite repeated summons and a proclamation issued under Section 82 CrPC, the accused has evaded legal proceedings, prompting the court to authorize the attachment as a measure to compel his surrender, it added.

This action by Police Station Trehgam is part of an effort to ensure that the rule of law prevails and that offenders, no matter how long they evade justice, are held accountable, read the statement.

Kupwara Police reiterates its commitment to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and offenders are brought to justice. The public is urged to cooperate with the police and provide any information regarding absconders, it added. (ANI)

