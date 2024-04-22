Jammu, April 22: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for traffic after a landslide at Gangroo area in the Ramban district of Jammu division on Monday morning.

"Traffic update at 0800 hrs Landslide occurred at Gangroo on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Commuters are advised not to undertake journey without confirmation from TCUs," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police posted on its official X handle. The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Girl Killed, Woman Injured As Blaze Erupts Inside House in Sopore.

Landslide in Gangroo:

The highway has been witnessing frequent disruptions over the past five days due to heavy rain-induced landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones from the hillocks at several places, including Mehad, Gangroo, Kishtwari Pather, and Dalwas between Nashri and Banihal Tunnels.