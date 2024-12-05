New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh, while inaugurating the 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users' Conference, hailed "Mission Mausam" as a transformative initiative set to be a game-changer for India's weather forecast capabilities India's approach to climate and weather forecasting, said a press release Ministry of Earth Sciences on Wednesday.

Singh highlighted the significance of Mission Mausam, calling it the first comprehensive scientific initiative by the Government of India dedicated exclusively to addressing climate-related challenges. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, this mission is a reflection of India's aspiration to play a pivotal role in tackling global climate issues," he remarked, adding that the initiative has captured international attention for its innovative approach and potential impact, stated the release.

Also Read | Mahila Samvad Yatra: CM Nitish Kumar To Start Yatra on December 15 Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, Will Interact With Tribal Women Voters.

The minister noted that India's advancements in satellite technology and weather forecasting have made it a leader in the Asia-Oceania region. He emphasized the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and geoinformatics in forecasting, which has significantly improved accuracy. India, through its satellite capabilities like the GSAT series, is also providing critical meteorological data to neighbouring countries, reinforcing the Neighbourhood First policy, added the release.

Jitendra Singh congratulated the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on its 150th year of establishment, calling it a landmark moment in the nation's scientific journey.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Male Cheetahs Agni and Vayu Released Into Open Wild Areas at Kuno on International Cheetah Day 2024.

He expressed pride in hosting the 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users' Conference in India for the first time, coinciding with this historic milestone.

The Minister highlighted the Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users' Conference (AOMSUC-14) as a crucial platform for fostering regional and international collaboration in satellite meteorology. He emphasized the participation of major satellite operators, including the Japan Meteorological Agency, China Meteorological Administration, and Korea Meteorological Administration, as a testament to the growing unity in addressing climate and weather challenges. "India is proud to contribute through ISRO and IMD, sharing our expertise and resources for a sustainable and resilient future," he remarked.

He outlined India's remarkable journey in satellite meteorology, from relying on international data to becoming self-reliant with indigenous satellite programs. The Bhaskara and INSAT satellite series have revolutionized weather forecasting, enabling real-time cyclone tracking, improved monsoon predictions, and timely disaster alerts. With advanced platforms like INSAT-3DR and GSAT-30, and the upcoming GISAT series, India is set to further enhance its capabilities in weather monitoring and disaster preparedness.

The minister applauded the capacity-building initiatives under AOMSUC, which ensure that developing nations benefit from advancements in satellite meteorology. Training sessions and technical support enable countries across the Asia-Oceania region to utilize cutting-edge technology for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation. He called for greater integration of emerging technologies, such as AI and private-sector satellite data, to push the boundaries of innovation in meteorological science, added the release.

Jitendra Singh noted a significant 40-50 per cent improvement in severe weather forecast accuracy over the last decade, highlighting its impact on reducing loss of life during cyclones and extreme weather events. IMD's efforts, coupled with satellite data integration, have not only strengthened India's disaster management but have also supported neighbouring countries in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, reinforcing India's leadership in meteorological services, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)