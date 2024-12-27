Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday held a condolence meeting here to pay tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and remembered the veteran politician and eminent economist as a great statesman who upheld the pluralistic ethos of the nation.

State Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed profound grief over Singh's demise, calling him a great son of the country, the finest economist, statesman par excellence and the most humble and gentlemanly prime minister.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman’s Intimate Video With Husband Circulated on Social Media From Stolen Phone in Gujarat’s Shahpur, Case Registered.

The Congress leaders offered floral tributes to Singh and remembered him for his integrity and economic policies.

Speaking on the occasion, Karra highlighted Singh's unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges of the nation. He lauded the former prime minister's dedication to preserving India's religious, cultural, linguistic and regional diversity and his recognition of the federal structure as the cornerstone of the Constitution and the country's polity.

Also Read | Bathinda Bus Accident: 8 Killed, 18 Injured As Vehicle Skids Off Road and Falls Into Toxic Drain in Punjab (See Pics and Video).

Karra emphasized Singh's immense contributions, particularly in the field of economics, both as the finance minister during a challenging period and as the prime minister for two consecutive terms.

He said, "Dr Singh brought great honour to the nation, not only as a renowned economist but also as a capable, honest and humble prime minister."

Under Singh's leadership during UPA I and II, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed significant financial packages, economic growth, infrastructure development and major political initiatives aimed at fostering peace and normalcy, Karra added.

Former deputy chief minister Tara Chand noted that Singh had introduced several transformative schemes and policies that aligned with the Directive Principles of State Policy.

"Dr Singh created a high-growth economy on one hand and a safety net for the vulnerable on the other," he added.

Former minister and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla also praised Singh as a statesman par excellence, great economist and veteran politician who believed in the pluralistic strength of the nation.

"Dr Singh practised and preached unity in diversity throughout his life, even influencing those with different ideologies. He was a true asset to the nation, admired by people from all walks of life," he said.

The gathering observed a two-minute silence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)