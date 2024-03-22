New Delhi, March 22: Amid cheers and slogans, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) voted in large numbers in the students' union elections on Friday, taking the polling percentage to around 73 per cent. The turnout was higher than the last election (67.8 per cent) that took place in 2019. The JNU students' union polls, conducted every year, were held after a hiatus of four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polling started around 10:45 am, with a delay of over 1.5 hours, and continued past the scheduled end time of 5:30 pm. Even before polling began, supporters of all political groups in the fray were spotted shouting slogans and dancing outside polling booths. The polling was peaceful without any untoward incidents. They were also seen distributing pamphlets. Dholaks and drums were used to attract votes as candidates ran from one centre to another encouraging students to vote. JNUSU Election 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Elections Return After Four-Year Hiatus, Polling Continues in Two Phases

According to data provided by the university's election committee, around 73 per cent of the 7700 registered students cast their votes. 19 candidates are contesting for positions on the university's central panel and 42 for school councillors. The central panel consists of the president, vice president, joint secretary, and general secretary. Eight candidates are contesting for the post of president.

The United Left Panel comprises the All India Students' Association, the Democratic Students' Federation, the Students' Federation of India, and the All India Students' Federation. Hours before the student elections at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday, the varsity's election committee cancelled the candidature of Swati Singh from the United Left Panel for the post of general secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU). This drew sharp criticism from the Left group.

Singh's revocation came after RSS's ABVP member Vikas Patel wrote to the dean of students on March 19, pointing out that Singh had been rusticated from the university last year for allegedly manhandling female security guards on campus. Women's safety on campus, improving hostel facilities, discrimination within the campus, increasing the stipend amounts, and improving opportunities for minority and underprivileged communities were some of the issues based on which students cast their votes. Rashami Desai to Star in Jahangir National University; Actress to Play Role Based on Writer Nivedita Menon in the Film

Speaking to ANI, a second-year MA student said women's safety and infrastructure are the big issues. "This is the number 1 university in India. Look at the condition of the toilets here. There are no latches in the bathroom and the condition of hostels is very abysmal. Moreover, the safety of women is a major concern," Shreya said while walking out. Another student, who did his graduation from JNU and is now pursuing his postgraduation, said this is the first time he got to cast his vote in the student election.

"The election did not take place for four years. There are so many issues that need to be addressed. We have poor hostel facilities and infrastructure. Women's safety is also a concern," Rohit said. The counting of votes has also begun, and the result will be announced on March 24.

