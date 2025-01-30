Bengaluru (Karantaka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the deaths of four people from the state at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and assured that immediate steps have been taken.

"We have taken note of the deaths of Kannadigas. An air ambulance has been arranged. The DC is monitoring the situation, and we have also informed the ministers of Belagavi district," said Siddaramaiah.

The CM added that the government is still awaiting information regarding the whereabouts of the eight other individuals reported missing. He further stated, "There is no information about the eight missing persons. The concerned minister will announce compensation for the families of the deceased."

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed sorrow over the stampede that took place during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, resulting in several deaths.

Yadav said, "Yesterday, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a tragic incident happened during the 'Sangam Snan'. A lot of people lost their lives. May their soul rest in peace." The CM confirmed that three of the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh. "I received information that of the deceased people, 3 were from Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He also urged people to take precautions, stating, "I request you all to stay safe wherever you all are..."

A total of 30 people had died in the stampede that took place at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna held a presser and said that 25 bodies were identified while the rest were yet to be identified.

Among the deceased, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam and one from Gujarat, the DIG said, adding that 36 people were being treated at a local medical college.

Meanwhile, UP DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh arrived in Prayagraj to inspect the stampede that occurred on January 29 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. They will also oversee the security arrangements ahead of the third Amrit Snan scheduled for February 3 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. (ANI)

