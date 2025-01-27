Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a scrap gowdown in Karnataka's Mangaluru in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred in the Jeppinamogaru area of Mangaluru.

Fire tenders have reached the spot to take stock of the situation and carry out the operation to douse fire.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown, however, the visuals showed a significant portion engulfed in fire.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

