KP Singh and Aparna Jain at the release of book- 'Why the Heck Not?'(Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): KP Singh and Aparna Jain released their inspirational new book, "Why the Heck Not?" - a blueprint for success from the man behind DLF. This book is a treasure trove of life lessons and captivating tales from KP Singh's journey as the Chairman Emeritus of DLF. With Aparna Jain's expertise as a leadership coach and author, they've woven together a rich tapestry of wisdom and insights.

The book was released at an event held at the Lodhi Hotel on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Justice for Jumbos': Kerala High Court Comes to the Aid of Elephants, Issues Strict Guidelines.

The book offers a rare insight into Singh's transformative journey in shaping India's real estate landscape and shares invaluable leadership lessons from his extraordinary career.

Penguin Random House India announced the release of Why the Heck Not?, a compelling new book by KP Singh and co-authored with celebrated leadership coach Aparna Jain. Through Why the Heck Not?, Singh shares his bold vision, life philosophy, and valuable lessons gleaned from decades of pioneering India's real estate landscape and setting benchmarks in corporate excellence.

Also Read | 'Balasahab Insulted': PM Narendra Modi Attacks Uddhav Thackeray for 'Handing Over Remote Control' to Congress.

It deeply personal narrative captures KP Singh's rise from modest beginnings to becoming a transformative force in Indian business, including his pivotal role in building DLF into a leader in real estate. The book provides an insider's look at his determination, innovative thinking, and unyielding courage in the face of challenges.

As Singh recounts his experiences and trials, readers gain insights into the power of resilience, forward-thinking, and saying "yes" to new opportunities.

A must-read for entrepreneurs, business enthusiasts, and anyone seeking inspiration, this book offers valuable lessons on all aspects of leadership, innovation, and the power of perseverance and collaboration.

K.P. Singh is the Chairman Emeritus of DLF Ltd, having retired as Executive Chairman in 2020. Under his leadership, DLF became India's largest real estate company, with a major presence nationwide. Globally recognized for shaping modern India, Singh transformed urban infrastructure to attract both foreign and domestic investments. His vision is key in convincing General Electric (GE) to invest in India, catalysing the BPO revolution.

By facilitating GE's entry, he opened doors for other multinationals, positioning India as a global leader in outsourcing, boosting economic growth, and creating substantial employment opportunities. Singh has received numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

At 95 years old, he is still active in sports and philanthropy, working with the KP Singh Charitable Foundation to help needy areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)